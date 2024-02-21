AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-21

Pak Pharma & healthcare exhibition/moot starts today

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: The two-day 16th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition /Conference (PPE) starting under the auspices of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) here at the Expo Centre from Wednesday (today).

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will inaugurate the exhibition. The caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, Vice-Chancellor of University of the Punjab, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar and PPMA Chairman Mian Khalid Misbah ur Rehman will attend the Expo in different sessions, told Kamran Abbasi, Director Prime Event Management.

In this exhibition being organised in two halls, there will be 400 stalls. About 100 foreign and local exhibitors are participating in the exhibition, which is exclusively focused on the pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging supplier, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals and pharma instruments, hospital & health equipment manufacturers, ultrasound, x-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, medicines manufacture, surgical equipment, hospital consumables and accessories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPMA Lahore Expo Centre Pak Pharma & healthcare

Comments

200 characters

Pak Pharma & healthcare exhibition/moot starts today

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

‘Term’ used in Cos Act: SECP clarifies issue of ‘independent directors’

Export Processing Zone: Sindh cabinet allows federal govt to use PSM land

Senate panel passes NSC amendment bill

If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

Read more stories