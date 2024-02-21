Pak Pharma & healthcare exhibition/moot starts today

LAHORE: The two-day 16th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition /Conference (PPE) starting under the auspices of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) here at the Expo Centre from Wednesday (today).

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will inaugurate the exhibition. The caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, Vice-Chancellor of University of the Punjab, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar and PPMA Chairman Mian Khalid Misbah ur Rehman will attend the Expo in different sessions, told Kamran Abbasi, Director Prime Event Management.

In this exhibition being organised in two halls, there will be 400 stalls. About 100 foreign and local exhibitors are participating in the exhibition, which is exclusively focused on the pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging supplier, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals and pharma instruments, hospital & health equipment manufacturers, ultrasound, x-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, medicines manufacture, surgical equipment, hospital consumables and accessories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024