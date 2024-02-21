AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-21

Plea of Yasmin: ECP issues notice to Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Yasmin Rashid, who has challenged the election results of NA-130 Lahore.

Before the ECP, the counsel for Yasmin Rashid contended that police entered the office of returning officer at 10:30 pm, where Form-47 was being compiled.

He further said that the police kicked out her polling agent and the returning officer was changed at night before day of election.

The counsel said that the result was prepared by the new returning officer. He said that according to Form 45, Yasmin Rashid was winning by 20,000 votes.

The lawyer further said that the announcement was running on all TV channels, but 101,000 votes were polled in favour of Nawaz Sharif from 33 polling stations. He said that this was a very huge case of rigging.

After hearing the argument, the ECP issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif and sought a report from the returning officer, as well. The hearing of the case was adjourned till February 27.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif Dr Yasmin Rashid ECP PMLN

Comments

200 characters

Plea of Yasmin: ECP issues notice to Nawaz

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

‘Term’ used in Cos Act: SECP clarifies issue of ‘independent directors’

Export Processing Zone: Sindh cabinet allows federal govt to use PSM land

Senate panel passes NSC amendment bill

If three parties don’t take decisions, GHQ will decide: Mushahid

Read more stories