Protecting the common man: navigating street banking

In this age of information, fueled by electronic media reaching the very heart of our homes, even the “common man” isn’t just surviving, they’re thriving. And with that comes a growing curiosity about the world around them, including the complex yet fascinating realm of macroeconomics.

Unlike before, education level is no longer a barrier to engagement. Discussions about inflation, interest rates, and economic growth are no longer confined to academic circles. Now, they find their way into everyday conversations, fueled by the constant stream of information readily available at our fingertips.

This is a positive development. An informed citizenry fosters a healthier, more engaged society. And who knows the next great economic thinker might just be brewing the perfect cup of coffee while listening to a news analysis. Having this positivity newly injected in society, we need to safeguard the other side of picture where consumers are still unaware that how to even use ATM vestibules.

Navigating street banking in Pakistan can be daunting, especially for those in rural areas. While the State Bank of Pakistan strives to educate customers through awareness campaigns, challenges remain. Rural customers often struggle to follow safety protocols, leaving them vulnerable to fraudsters. These skilled con artists exploit customers’ lack of knowledge, particularly during ATM transactions.

One common tactic is “shoulder surfing,” where the perpetrator observes the PIN or keystrokes. They may offer assistance, pretending to be helpful while memorizing the information. Another trick involves manipulating temporarily stuck cards, retrieving them later to use with the stolen PIN. These scams occur not only in rural areas but also in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Commercial banks educate their customers, but broader awareness is crucial. Interactive, easily digestible advertisements and short films on national and private TV channels can reach a wider audience. Additionally, stricter law enforcement crackdowns on fraudsters and their gangs, particularly in vulnerable areas, are vital. Discouraging banks from operating guard-less branches in suspected vicinities only is also important.

As government initiatives aim to “bank the common man,” these rising incidents threaten trust in the system. While customers hold some responsibility for following safety protocols, banks must present these guidelines in a more impactful way for better retention. Ultimately, protecting the financial well-being of innocent citizens through informed education and robust security measures is paramount.

Some useful Precautions and Advisory for consumers to insulate them against ‘Shoulder Surfing Frauds’ in Pakistan

Before entering the ATM booth:

Be aware of your surroundings: Choose a well-lit and less crowded ATM, preferably during daytime. Avoid isolated locations or ATMs with suspicious modifications.

Shield your PIN: Always cover the keypad with your hand while entering your PIN, regardless of who’s around.

While using the ATM:

Never accept help from strangers: Politely decline any assistance offered by unfamiliar individuals, even if they appear helpful.

Be wary of “card stuck” scams: If your card gets stuck, contact the bank directly through their official helpline instead of trusting someone else to retrieve it.

Be mindful of distractions: Stay focused on the transaction and avoid looking away from the ATM screen.

Don’t re-enter your PIN if prompted: Legitimate ATMs will never ask you to re-enter your PIN for any reason.

Additional Tips:

Memorize your PIN: Avoid writing it down or storing it electronically where it can be easily accessed.

Report suspicious activity: Immediately inform the bank and authorities if you suspect any fraudulent activity related to your ATM card.

Stay informed: Regularly educate yourself about common ATM scams and security practices by following advisories from banks and law enforcement agencies.

Remember: Protecting your financial information is your responsibility. By being vigilant and following these precautions, you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to shoulder surfing frauds.

Proposed fortifications additionally for commercial banks:

The text mentions the importance of broader awareness campaigns targeting rural areas. Encourage local communities and organizations to spread awareness about ATM safety protocols.

Advocate for stricter regulations on guard-less ATMs in vulnerable locations.

ATM monitoring in a different way to monitor these anomalies in suspected vicinities.

Strong coordination with law enforcement agencies 24/7 in case of observing these anomalies where multiple users shown in live monitoring of CCTV cameras.

Opt for an international practice to operate monitoring ATM Vestibules that can be easy to implement.

Vocal awareness is much significant than sending short messages in English, Urdu and local languages.

Awareness should be on air on Radio and TV Commercials during entertainment programmes of channels

