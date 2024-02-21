AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
Soybeans rise for 2nd session; ample supplies curb gains

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2024 05:29am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with the market climbing to its highest in almost one week on the back of short-covering, although rising global supplies kept a lid on prices.

Wheat dropped to its weakest in three months on pressure from abundant Black Sea supplies, while corn rose for the first time in four sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.8% to $11.82-1/4 a bushel, as of 0140 GMT, the highest since Feb. 14. Wheat slid a quarter of a cent to $5.58-3/4 a bushel, after dropping earlier on Tuesday to $5.55 a bushel, the lowest since Nov. 16.

Corn added 0.5% to $4.18-1/2 a bushel.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Feb. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 32% of the planted area as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 9 percentage points from the previous week and above the 25% seen at the same time a year earlier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week said that U.S. soybean ending stocks would climb to 435 million bushels in 2024/25, the highest since 2019/20, and U.S. corn stocks would balloon to 2.532 billion bushels, the most since the 1987/88 season.

In the wheat market, Russian export prices continued to fall last week amid weakening global prices and some growth in shipments, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian wheat scheduled for free-on-board (FOB) delivery late March was $219 a metric ton, down $5 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy reported.

In news, Indonesian grain buyers are boosting imports of lower quality wheat as a decline in corn output last year following a severe drought linked to an El Nino weather pattern tightened the country’s animal feed supplies.

World shares struggled to climb on Monday after the chances of early interest rate cuts globally receded and Chinese markets recorded modest gains on their return from the lunar New Year break.

