Cotton market: Trading remains low

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained tight and the trading volume remained relatively low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

