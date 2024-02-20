AIRLINK 55.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.67%)
Sweden donates another $680mn in military aid to Ukraine

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 01:10pm

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s defence ministry said on Tuesday the Nordic country will donate military aid to Ukraine worth some 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($682 million), including the transfer of equipment and fresh cash for arms procurement.

It will be Sweden’s 15th round of aid for Ukraine and the Nordic country’s biggest package to date, taking the overall aid since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 to around 30 billion crowns.

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Defence Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

Ukraine PM calls for fresh sanctions on Russia after Navalny’s death

The latest package includes artillery and artillery ammunition, maritime assault vessels and other equipment, Sweden said.

