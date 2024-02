HONG KONG: Hong Kong opened slightly lower Thursday morning following the previous day’s healthy gains, with traders now looking ahead to the release of fresh US inflation data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.35 percent, or 55.17 points, to 15,824.21.

Markets in mainland China are closed for a public holiday.