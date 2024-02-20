Civil servants: State to act against ‘violent trolls’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Monday that the people of Pakistan have spoken with a clear voice on February 8 and have given “a split mandate”.

The caretaker premier added that some elements with a proven track record of violent behaviour and vigilantism are now using different tricks including weaponization of social media in blackmailing and pressurising civil servants to switch their loyalties from the State of Pakistan to the violent gang.

This action is a clear violation of Article 5 and other articles of the Constitution and the laws of the land, he added.

Kakar said that the State of Pakistan shall defend the civil servants in discharging their constitutional duties, act against these violent trolls and ensure exemplary punishment to them.

There should be no doubt about our commitment to these noble civil servants serving the State and the people of Pakistan, he added.

