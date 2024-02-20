Intelligence Bureau gets status of ‘division’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has constituted a new Division, namely, Intelligence Bureau Division, in the Cabinet Secretariat.

A memorandum issued by the Cabinet Division stated that the prime minister, in terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute a new Division, namely, Intelligence Bureau Division, in the Cabinet Secretariat, with immediate effect, with the Director General, Intelligence Bureau as the ex-officio Secretary of the Division.

Therefore, clause (d) of sub-rule (1) of rule 10, entry 14 of item 2 of Schedule-11, and S. No. I of Schedule V-A stand omitted. Necessary consequential amendments in the Rules of Business, 1973 shall be made in due course.

