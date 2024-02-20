AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-20

Intelligence Bureau gets status of ‘division’

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has constituted a new Division, namely, Intelligence Bureau Division, in the Cabinet Secretariat.

A memorandum issued by the Cabinet Division stated that the prime minister, in terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to constitute a new Division, namely, Intelligence Bureau Division, in the Cabinet Secretariat, with immediate effect, with the Director General, Intelligence Bureau as the ex-officio Secretary of the Division.

Therefore, clause (d) of sub-rule (1) of rule 10, entry 14 of item 2 of Schedule-11, and S. No. I of Schedule V-A stand omitted. Necessary consequential amendments in the Rules of Business, 1973 shall be made in due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

cabinet division Cabinet Secretariat Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

200 characters

Intelligence Bureau gets status of ‘division’

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories