AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-20

London stocks rise as AstraZeneca drug gets FDA nod

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

LONDON: British equities kicked off the week on an upbeat note, boosted by gains in pharma and biotech shares following the US FDA’s approval of AstraZeneca’s lung cancer drug, while Currys soared on takeover interest from JD.com and Elliot FTSE .

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2% to a near seven-week high, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.1% higher.

Trading volumes were low globally as US markets were shut for a public holiday.

AstraZeneca topped the benchmark index with a 3.2% jump after a combination of the drugmaker’s cancer drug Tagrisso with chemotherapy to treat a type of lung cancer was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

A surge in the biopharmaceutical giant’s shares propelled the pharma and biotech sector to an 11-day high.

Currys had its best day on record after soaring 36.4%. Chinese e-commerce group JD.com said it was evaluating a takeover of the British electricals retailer, laying the ground for a bidding war after the group rejected a rival 700 million pound ($883 million) deal.

“The bid battle for Currys has begun as multiple parties throw their hat in the ring,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Currys is the last big UK electricals chain with a physical store estate which makes it a unique asset on the domestic stock market.”

Both of the UK’s main stock indexes snapped a two-week losing streak last week amid investors optimism about an early interest rate cut from the Bank of England after domestic economic data signalled slowing inflation.

Among sectors, industrial metal miners were the top losers, falling 1.3% as copper prices slipped after China’s central bank held key rates on medium-term loans steady.

Meanwhile, the price of homes being put up for sale in Britain has risen in annual terms for the first time in six months, according to an industry survey.

London stocks AstraZeneca FTSE FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks rise as AstraZeneca drug gets FDA nod

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories