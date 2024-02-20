AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-20

Iron ore futures slide

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices slipped on Monday, as traders took a cautious stance after rising stocks and weak steel margins counteracted with hopes that demand will pick up in top consumer China following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday break.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange reversed course from earlier in the session to close daytime trade 0.52% lower at 951.5 yuan ($132.20) a metric ton.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slid 2.91% to $127.45 a ton, as of 0706 GMT, in part due to fading bets of early US rate cuts amid stronger-than-expected US producer prices in January. The weakness in the Singapore benchmark came after it had climbed by over 3% over the holiday break when Chinese bourses were closed.

“Such a steep price fall is out of my expectation as we thought prices would consolidate today; the sharp drops in the coal market might have given a blow to market confidence, dragging down ore prices as well,” said Cheng Peng at Sinosteel Futures.

Iron ore inventory at major Chinese ports surveyed rose 4% during the holiday break to 136.76 million tons as of Feb. 18, while profitability among mills surveyed slid to 25.54%, the lowest since mid-November, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Dalian ore prices rose earlier in the day, boosted by the prospect of further stimulus to be rolled out after China’s Premier Li Qiang on Sunday urged departments under the cabinet to do more work to boost public confidence and expectations, state media reported.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also posted losses as sentiment was soured after some steel mills in north China’s Hebei and east China’s Shandong lowered their procurement prices for coke by between 100 yuan and 110 yuan a ton from Monday.

Coking coal and coke tumbled 4.6% and 3.2%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar fell 1.07%, hot-rolled coil shed 0.88%, while wire rod added 0.52% and stainless steel advanced 0.55%.

iron ore US producer prices China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange Coking coal

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures slide

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories