AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-20

Gold at 1-week high as soft dollar

Gold prices rose to a nearly one-week high on Monday as a slight pullback in the US dollar and escalating Middle ...
Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2024 03:09am

SINGAPORE: Gold prices rose to a nearly one-week high on Monday as a slight pullback in the US dollar and escalating Middle East tensions lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,020.28 per ounce, as of 0758 GMT - its highest since Feb. 13. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,032.20 per ounce.

“Given recent geopolitical developments that call for tensions to drag on for longer, the yellow metal is finding some renewed traction on safe-haven flows,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

A UK-registered cargo ship reported being under attack in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen on Sunday, while UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported crew abandoning a ship off Yemen after an explosion. The dollar index was down 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable to overseas buyers.

Spot gold may rise into a range of $2,027 to $2,031 per ounce as it has climbed above a falling channel, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Overall sentiment was further boosted after top consumer China resumed trade after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays. “The FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes will be on watch for greater cues on Fed’s policy outlook, with any hawkish take from policymakers likely to renew jitters of rates potentially being kept high for longer and that may not be good news for gold prices,” Jun Rong said. All eyes will be on the minutes from the Fed’s January policy meeting, due on Wednesday, for more clues on the rate cut timing.

Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that while he needs more data to convince him inflation pressures are truly falling, he’s open to lowering rates in the next few months.

Markets are pricing in a 74% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion. Spot platinum edged up 0.1% to $906.31, palladium rose 0.6% to $955.38, while silver fell 1% to $23.16 per ounce.

Gold Gold Prices Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold at 1-week high as soft dollar

Jan CAD stands at $269m

Jul-Jan FDI inflow down 21pc to $689.5m YoY

Who will be the next finance minister?

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Next IMF programme: Fitch says political uncertainty may complicate efforts

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Parties struggle to form coalition govt

Cases related to Section 7E: Hearing on day-to-day basis from March 26th onwards: SC

Read more stories