KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 19, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.57 282.16 AED 76.06 76.81
EURO 300.23 303.09 SAR 74.25 74.94
GBP 351.45 354.73 INTERBANK 279.20 279.50
JPY 1.83 1.87
=========================================================================
