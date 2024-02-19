AIRLINK 55.39 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.76%)
BOP 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
FFBL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.74%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 110.56 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
HUBC 110.88 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (2.52%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.88%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 115.53 Increased By ▲ 7.75 (7.19%)
PAEL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.49%)
PIAA 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.97%)
PIBTL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 104.54 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (6.71%)
PRL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.89%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7%)
SEARL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.36%)
SNGP 63.48 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.07%)
SSGC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.44%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
TPLP 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.3%)
TRG 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 6,168 Increased By 95.1 (1.57%)
BR30 20,966 Increased By 644.5 (3.17%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Caretaker govt puts PCB under direct control of PM Office

BR Web Desk Published 19 Feb, 2024 07:31pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday put Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under the direct control of the Cabinet Division, stripping it away from Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination’s (IPC) oversight.

This move, which comes amid reports of restructuring and reform within the cricket board, means that the PCB chairman will be directly responsible to the prime minister.

A summary in this regard was earlier moved for approval of the competent authority.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the IPC ministry is the only link between the patron of the Board – the prime minister – and the PCB. Any direct link or communication is billed as an unconstitutional act.

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

It is pertinent to mention that the secretary of the IPC ministry has been included on the PCB Board of Governors to make sure that the Ministry stays updated on the PCB developments.

The approval of the summary is likely to reduce the PCB board’s total strength to nine instead of ten or any official from the PM office would become part of the Board.

However, it is not yet clear if it would be answerable to the National Assembly/Senate or Standing Committees when it comes to seeking information on the working of the PCB.

PCB PM office IPC ministry

Comments

200 characters

Caretaker govt puts PCB under direct control of PM Office

Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $269mn in January 2024

Pakistan’s REER index surges to 101.7 in January

SC adjourns hearing petition seeking to declare general elections void

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

IHC suspends victory notifications on Islamabad’s three National Assembly seats

Successful PTI-backed independents to join Sunni Ittehad Council

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Bulls mark return, KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Read more stories