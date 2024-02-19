Palm snaps two sessions of losses on stronger rival vegetable oils

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Monday after two straight sessions of losses, supported by recovery in rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 25 ringgit, or 0.66%, at 3,834 ringgit ($802.09) in early trade.

Malaysian palm oil futures lower

The contract posted 1.93% weekly drop on Friday.

Fundamentals