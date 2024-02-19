IG Punjab visits Qadhafi Stadium, reviews security arrangements

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed PSL security arrangements.

Citizens and cricket fans saw IG Punjab and raised slogans in favour of Punjab Police. Citizens took selfies with IG Punjab and appreciated the measures taken by Punjab Police for peaceful conduct of PSL 2024 matches.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is fully committed and ensuring safe and peaceful conduct of national and international sports activities, comprehensive security is being ensured for the players, officials and cricket fans involved in PSL 2024.

On the occasion of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar’s visit to Gaddafi Stadium, DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, SP Model Town and other senior police officers were present. Senior police officers briefed IG Punjab about the security arrangements. IG Punjab reviewed the security duty at various places including the route of the teams, entrance gates of the stadium, parking areas.

IG Punjab directed the police officers and personnel posted on duty to remain on high alert. IG Punjab said that more than 20,000 police officers and officials are deployed on security duty of PSL matches in Punjab.

IG Punjab directed that the snipers posted on the high buildings of the route of stadium should keep a close watch on the activities in the vicinity, Dolphin Squad, PERU; Elite Force teams should focus on effective patrolling. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the police officers and officials posted on duty should behave politely and good manners with the cricket fans coming to the stadium during the checking.

On the second day of Pakistan Super League 2024 season 09, 02 matches were played. First match was played between the teams of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, while the second match was played between the teams of Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings at Multan Stadium.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore and RPO Multan personally supervised all arrangements including security and traffic. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police has adopted a better strategy than before for the security of PSL matches.

