Vocational training programme: Thousands appear in aptitude test organised by Saylani

KARACHI: Thousands of Karachi’s youth appeared in an aptitude test here on Sunday to get admission to the new batch of the mass vocational training programme of the non-profit Saylani Welfare International Trust.

The chief guest on the occasion was noted philanthropist, businessman, and Chairman of Crown Group of Companies, Farhan Hanif.

Speaking to the candidates before the commencement of the test, Saylani Trust’s founder and Chairman, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, appealed to the youth to show their brilliance as true Pakistanis.

He appealed to the candidates that they shouldn’t be disappointed as instead of emigrating from Pakistan they should remain steadfast in the motherland to face the difficult times.

He told the candidates that the graduates of the Mass IT Training Programme of the Saylani Trust had started earning a good income.

Maulana Qadri said the basic aim behind the launching of a mass vocational training programme was to let the youth in the country earn their livelihood in an honourable manner while also contributing to the advancement of Pakistan.

He said that a smartphone application had been designed to let the graduates of vocational training programmes find earning opportunities with ease on a self-help basis. He told the audience that an arrangement had been reached to ensure on-call instant availability of motorcycle mechanics in Bahria Town, Karachi as the service providers will have the facility of motorcycles for their fast mobility.

However, Farhan Hanif advised the candidates to follow his example and start practising entrepreneurship and emerge as successful businessmen after a lifelong struggle.

Saylani Trust’s Chief Operating Officer, Muhammad Ghazal Ilyas, and others also spoke.

The successful candidates will be trained free of charge in the fields of cellular phone set repair, motorcycle repair mechanic, laptop repair technician, CCTV camera installation, repair and maintenance of RO water filtration plants and solar power systems, and repairing of modern air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.

