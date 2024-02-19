AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-19

Vocational training programme: Thousands appear in aptitude test organised by Saylani

Press Release Published 19 Feb, 2024 05:24am

KARACHI: Thousands of Karachi’s youth appeared in an aptitude test here on Sunday to get admission to the new batch of the mass vocational training programme of the non-profit Saylani Welfare International Trust.

The chief guest on the occasion was noted philanthropist, businessman, and Chairman of Crown Group of Companies, Farhan Hanif.

Speaking to the candidates before the commencement of the test, Saylani Trust’s founder and Chairman, Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri, appealed to the youth to show their brilliance as true Pakistanis.

He appealed to the candidates that they shouldn’t be disappointed as instead of emigrating from Pakistan they should remain steadfast in the motherland to face the difficult times.

He told the candidates that the graduates of the Mass IT Training Programme of the Saylani Trust had started earning a good income.

Maulana Qadri said the basic aim behind the launching of a mass vocational training programme was to let the youth in the country earn their livelihood in an honourable manner while also contributing to the advancement of Pakistan.

He said that a smartphone application had been designed to let the graduates of vocational training programmes find earning opportunities with ease on a self-help basis. He told the audience that an arrangement had been reached to ensure on-call instant availability of motorcycle mechanics in Bahria Town, Karachi as the service providers will have the facility of motorcycles for their fast mobility.

However, Farhan Hanif advised the candidates to follow his example and start practising entrepreneurship and emerge as successful businessmen after a lifelong struggle.

Saylani Trust’s Chief Operating Officer, Muhammad Ghazal Ilyas, and others also spoke.

The successful candidates will be trained free of charge in the fields of cellular phone set repair, motorcycle repair mechanic, laptop repair technician, CCTV camera installation, repair and maintenance of RO water filtration plants and solar power systems, and repairing of modern air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Saylani Welfare International Trust Saylani Welfare Vocational training programme

Comments

200 characters

Vocational training programme: Thousands appear in aptitude test organised by Saylani

Mangla power station: Wapda proposes depositing ST with AJ&K

Saudi delegation meets Nawaz

Vote rigging allegation: PTI wants judicial inquiry sans CJP

PML-N, PPP reach consensus over govt formation?

Credit guarantee schemes for EVs on the cards

SHC dismisses plea of tractor-maker against refund

Four-party alliance in Balochistan steps up its protest

Attachment of Discos’ bank accounts: IHC issues notices to FBR chief, others

Senate meets today

Bilawal says he was offered PM’s seat for two years but declined

Read more stories