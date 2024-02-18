AIRLINK 53.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.64%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 108.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.68%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 107.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-4.87%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.57%)
PPL 98.23 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.16%)
PRL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.76%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.29%)
SEARL 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.84%)
SNGP 60.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-3.7%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.49%)
UNITY 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.47%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 6,073 Decreased By -121.7 (-1.97%)
BR30 20,321 Decreased By -680.8 (-3.24%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Non-payment of e-media dues: PBA discusses critical financial situation

Press Release Published 18 Feb, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) convened an emergent meeting of the board of directors on February 16, 2024, in Karachi to discuss the critical financial situation that has arisen, due to the Federal and Punjab Government’s non-payment of the electronic media dues which have accumulated over a period of the last one year.

Approximately bills worth of Rs3.5 billion are outstanding against both these governments; this amount does not include previous dues.

The meeting highlighted the critical financial crises caused by this delay which will seriously jeopardise media operations and the electronic media’s ability to honour its liabilities including workers’ salaries. Members emphasised the urgent need for both the Federal and Punjab Governments to fulfil their financial commitments immediately.

In case, the governments fail to pay these legitimate dues within the next 10 days, PBA and its members will be forced to safeguard their interests by all possible legal and constitutional options available to them.

PBA once again urges Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi to take immediate action and advise the concerned to clear all PBA members’ dues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

