Non-payment of e-media dues: PBA discusses critical financial situation

KARACHI: The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) convened an emergent meeting of the board of directors on February 16, 2024, in Karachi to discuss the critical financial situation that has arisen, due to the Federal and Punjab Government’s non-payment of the electronic media dues which have accumulated over a period of the last one year.

Approximately bills worth of Rs3.5 billion are outstanding against both these governments; this amount does not include previous dues.

The meeting highlighted the critical financial crises caused by this delay which will seriously jeopardise media operations and the electronic media’s ability to honour its liabilities including workers’ salaries. Members emphasised the urgent need for both the Federal and Punjab Governments to fulfil their financial commitments immediately.

In case, the governments fail to pay these legitimate dues within the next 10 days, PBA and its members will be forced to safeguard their interests by all possible legal and constitutional options available to them.

PBA once again urges Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi to take immediate action and advise the concerned to clear all PBA members’ dues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024