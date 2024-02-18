Weekly Market Inflation: Prices of essential kitchen items show a downward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price remained stable at Rs 7,000 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs 17,600 per 40kg to Rs 17,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per kg against Rs465 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs760 per kg against Rs780 per kg; egg price witnessed a further reduction as it went down from Rs 7,800 per carton to Rs 7,500 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs300 per dozen against Rs310 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is available at Rs 2,110 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,090 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,120 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs 1,800 per kg; powdered chili at Rs550 per kg, and turmeric powder at Rs525 per kg remained stable. Paratha is available at Rs60, roti at Rs25, naan at Rs30 a piece, and a cup of tea at Rs80.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices witnessed no changes as the commodity is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which still is Rs53 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs257 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 3,855, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs 5,000-5,500 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs 1,160-1,660 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,500 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 10,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice is available at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a declining trend as B-grade ghee-cooking oil prices went down from Rs 5,150 per carton to Rs 5,000 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price is stable at Rs 2,380 per tin of 5kg and cooking oil at Rs 2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices witnessed no changes as best quality maash is available at Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs220 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs350 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor at Rs300 per kg.

No changes were observed in fresh and packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack and litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt at Rs240 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps prices have started going up as Safeguard price went up from Rs170 to Rs180; Ariel Surf price went up by Rs20 per kg from Rs650 to Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went down from Rs2,300 to Rs2,200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs475-525 per kg, local garlic price remained stable at Rs2,450 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs525-575 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs2,400 per 5kg to Rs2,500 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs550-600 per kg.

Potato prices witnessed a slight increase as it went up from Rs120-200 per 5kg to Rs120-230 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs35-60 per kg against Rs30-55 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs1,100 to Rs1,400 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-130 against Rs75-100 per kg, and onion price are stable in the range of Rs550-850, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs125-200 per kg.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs800 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs200-230 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went up as they were available in the range of Rs650-750 per 5kg against Rs550-650 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs150-175 per kg against Rs135-150 per kg; tinda price went down from Rs550 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-140 per kg against Rs140-160 per kg; eggplant price is stable at Rs550 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs125-150 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs550 to Rs500, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-140 against Rs135-160 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs110-120 per kg against Rs120-130 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs950 to Rs 1,150-1,250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-320 per kg against Rs230-250 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-85 per kg against Rs70-75 per kg.

Radish price is stable at Rs170-200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg; turnip price went up from Rs225-250 per 5kg to Rs255-300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-80 per kg against Rs60-70 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs1,000 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-240 per kg, peas price went down from Rs1,100 to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-150 per kg against Rs300-330 per kg and fresh bean price remained stable at Rs900 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a declining trend as the best quality Iranian Kala Killo apple is available at Rs325 per kg against Rs350 per kg, best quality Pakistani Kala Killo apple are available in the range of Rs225-310 per kg against Rs300-375 per kg, Golden apples are available in the range of Rs145-170 per kg against Rs150-220 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs125-200 per kg against Rs150-210 per kg. Bananas’ price went down as bananas are available in the range of Rs70-160 per dozen against Rs75-175 per dozen; guava price are stable at Rs75-140 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs120-200 per kg against Rs150-250 per kg; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs60-300 per dozen against Rs70-250 per dozen with special kinnow at Rs300 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality fruiter at Rs60 per dozen, the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs350-500 per kg against Rs250-370 per kg; and grapes are available in the range of Rs400-450 per kg against Rs160-350 per kg. New arrival strawberry is being sold in the range of Rs400-550 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioner, deputy commissioner (DC), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

