Pakistan Super League tournament: Security arrangements cause traffic jams: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday observed that the security arrangements made for Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament caused traffic jams in the provincial metropolis and sabotaged anti-smog measures.

The court hearing petitions related to smog directed a law officer to furnish details of the expenditures on security arrangements for the national cricket tournament in the city. The court also regretted that actions for controlling smog had been ineffective due to PSL matches.

The court directed the authorities to impose heavy fines for illegal parking in the city and raise awareness on social media about planting trees at homes.

Earlier, a bar member told the court that PSL had started again, and like previous years, everything was deteriorating.

The court suggested the lawyer to file a petition on the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024