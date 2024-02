MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Friday because of a sharp drop in exports from the world’s second-biggest producer of the tropical oil, although an upside in rival soyoil capped the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 16 ringgit, or 0.42%, at 3,805 ringgit ($796.36), after falling 1.8% on Thursday.