AIRLINK 55.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.3%)
DGKC 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.78%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
GGL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HBL 110.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.78%)
OGDC 114.98 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.35%)
PAEL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIAA 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.35 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.9%)
PRL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.2%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
TELE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TRG 68.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
UNITY 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,201 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 60,955 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 20,476 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-16

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

Mushtaq Ghumman Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 10:02am

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to include $10 billion Saudi Aramco refinery project in framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), well informed sources in Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sources said, has revealed that Pakistan Deputy Ambassador in Beijing met the President of Sinopec Engineering Group (SEG), Zhang Xinming, on December 22, 2023 with Jiang Zuobin, Deputy General Manager of International Business Division, Sun Songquan, Senior Manager of Procurement Division, and Yan Xiaoli Sr Commercial Manager of International Business Division.

During the meeting, the SEG was informed about Aramco’s proposal to include Sinopec as technical and equity partner in the Greenfield refinery and petrochemicals project.

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

The SEG resident was also briefed about the Greenfield Refinery policy incentives approved by the federal cabinet in April 2023. In response, he SEG expressed his gratitude and showed willingness to move things forward.

The sources said, in the light of meetings, Petroleum Division requested Power Division (being the convener of JWG on Energy) to include the Saudi Aramco Refinery Project in the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of JWG on Energy.

The sources further stated that the MoU for exploring investment opportunities in Refining and Petrochemical sector was signed between the Government of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on February 17, 2019. A joint ministerial delegation visited Saudi Arabia in April 2019 wherein a confidentiality agreement was signed between PSO and Saudi Aramco on April 23, 2019.

On June 27, 2019 Prime Minister approved PSO’s nomination as the counterpart entity of Saudi ARAMCO and to sign NDA with Saudi Aramco. The Saudi interest later on dwindled in the project due to Covid-19 and economically uncertain situation of Pakistan.

After several rounds of meetings between PSO and Aramco, the latter put forward the following demands: (i) 7 .5 % diesel and gasoline deemed duty for the life of the project; (ii) reduction in crude oil and product tankage; (iii) third-party investments to reduce capex; and (iii) engagement of Chinese contactors to de-risk execution and investment.

Subsequently, Greenfield Refinery Policy 2023 was approved by Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) providing incentives to foreign investors in projects such as SARP in which the following request was accommodated: (i) 7.5% diesel and gasoline deemed duty for the life of the project (25 years).

Separately, owing to the demand of the Saudis to de-risk project investment, Board of Investment (BoI) on request of Petroleum Division forwarded a Letter of Interest (LoI) of China Road Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in Saudi Aramco Refinery Project.

After initial round of meetings of CRBC with PSO and PARCO, a MoU was signed and a local consortium comprising OGDCL, PSO, PPL and GHPL was formed and conveyed to the Saudi side. However, the Saudi side showed concerns at the capability of the local consortium, as well as, that of proposed Chinese participants, i.e., CRBC saying that the sponsors do not meet their expectations.

Sharing the latest update, sources said, Aramco on August 31, 2023 conveyed that Aramco’s policy has shifted from fuel-based refineries to petrochemical complex and that it would be unable to invest in a fuel-based refinery in Pakistan.

The sources; however, argued that although demand for petrochemical products, mainly Polyethylene and Polypropylenes exists in Pakistani market, it is not sufficient for economical sized (world-scale) plant. The Saudi side emphasised that Aramco is doing several joint projects with Sinopec in China, as well as, in KSA and therefore is expecting Sinopec as equity investor along with EPC plus O&M.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

aramco CPEC CPEC framework Saudi Aramco Refinery Project Petroleum Divisio Sinopec Engineering Group Aramco refinery

Comments

200 characters

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories