The political scene seems to have become quite interesting despite global rating agency Moody’s grim forecast about the challenges to political stability in the country in the coming weeks and months.

Not only has Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), a seemingly beleaguered political entity with its founder behind the bars, for example, named its candidate for the premiership, party’s secretary general Omar Ayub, it has also nominated Mian Aslam as the candidate for Punjab chief minister’s slot, which is also being eyed, among others, by Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)) for all the right or wrong reasons.

A new adverse development from PTI’s perspective could be the issuance of warrants for the arrest of it nominee for the post of KPK chief minister Ali Gandapur.

What is also interesting to note is the fact that the results of the Feb 8 general elections have been rejected by the winners and losers alike.

However, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which is said to have regained all the seats that it had conceded to PTI in the 2018, has a somewhat different approach to the election outcomes.

According to its chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the polls in 2024 are better than those held in 2018. He has argued that the Feb 8 polls were free “to some extent”.

Be that as it may, the country is in dire straits as far as its economy is concerned. Reviving economy should be the priority of all the political stakeholders. ‘Rebuild country’s confidence, revive economy’ should be our motto.

Nisar Lodhi (Lahore)

