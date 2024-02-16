AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
Governor opens KPT road

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: During an inaugural ceremony arranged by KPT, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori unveiled a plaque to inaugurate road between Khamis Gate (known as Gate No. 1 of Karachi Port) and Oil Pier-1.

The initiative of rehabilitation of the road is taken by KPT to resolve traffic congestion faced by port users.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman PNSC Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed and Farhan Essa of Essa Laboratories besides the senior management of KPT.

While speaking during the occasion, Governor Sindh laid stress on taking initiatives at an individual level and resolving them with personal interest is mandatory if you want to succeed.

Earlier, in his welcome note, the Chairman KPT applauded the initiatives taken by Governor Sindh since holding office.

