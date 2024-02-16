Ring Road Southern Loop 3 inaugurated

LAHORE: Inaugurating the Ring Road Southern Loop 3, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that said that with the completion of this project, besides the residents of the hundreds of colonies along it, the entire Lahore will be benefited.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that the project cost was more than Rs16.5 billion. He also appreciated the construction and communication department team for timely completion of the project.

It may be noted that the project includes two interchanges and the Band Road will be opened for traffic tomorrow.

On the order of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, construction of a new access road to the Bibi Pak Daman Shrine via Empress Road is progressing swiftly, following the removal of all obstructions along the route.

The CM inspected the road construction and ordered the early completion of a designated parking area along the new access road. He appreciated the efforts of the AC (Shalimar) led team and directed to provide a separate space for burning incense. The 20-foot wide road strip would ensure easy access for visitors. The CM also prayed for the country.

Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, secretary C&W, commissioner Lahore, secretary Auqaf and others were also present.

Moreover, the CM visited the headquarters at Green Town. He acknowledged that the OCU has been playing a pivotal role in eliminating gangs and organised crimes across the province.

He asked the staff of OCU to diligently perform their duties. The CM was briefed about OCU’s performance by the IGP and DIG (OCU). Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, secretary home, secretary C&W and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024