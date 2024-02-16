AIRLINK 55.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.14%)
DGKC 63.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.27%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.23%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HBL 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.91%)
HUBC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
OGDC 115.25 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.59%)
PAEL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
PIAA 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 103.35 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.88%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
SEARL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
SNGP 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
SSGC 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 69.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,224 Increased By 28.5 (0.46%)
BR30 20,993 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.04%)
KSE100 61,171 Increased By 151.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 20,566 Increased By 84.7 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-02-16

Pakistan Super League 2024 Season 09: Police complete security & traffic arrangements

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

LAHROE: Punjab Police has completed all security and traffic arrangements for matches of Pakistan Super League 2024 Season 09. In this regard IG Punjab said that better strategy has been adopted to ensure the conduct of PSL matches in a peaceful and safe environment and police teams are determined to provide full security to local and foreign players, officials, cricket fans in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

IG Punjab said that coordination with all institutions including Pakistan Cricket Board, district administrations and security agencies is complete, more than 20,000 officers and officials will perform security duties on matches in Punjab. IG Punjab, while giving instructions to the officers, said that foolproof security and traffic measures should be ensured during the matches, search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued around players’ residences, routes and stadiums.

IG Punjab further said that with the help of cameras of Safe Cities Authority, close monitoring of stadiums, hotels and the route of teams should be ensured, while lady police officers should be deployed for security and checking of women cricket fans. IG Punjab said that the concerned districts should issue traffic advisory before the matches in order to maintain the awareness of the citizens and traffic flow, and uninterrupted flow of traffic on roads, adequate parking during matches, and implement the traffic plan should be ensured.

IG Punjab emphasized that the staff posted at the entrances and exits of the stadiums should treat the citizens with good manners, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force Teams to conduct effective patrolling during matches. IG Punjab appealed to the fans to follow the instructions of the Punjab Police to enjoy the cricket matches in a safe environment. Spokesman Punjab Police said that Pakistan Super League 2024 season 09 will have a total of 23 matches in Punjab, 09 matches will be played in Lahore, 05 in Multan and 09 matches will be played in Rawalpindi. Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured in all three cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSL PSL 2024

Comments

200 characters
Sohail Muzammil Feb 16, 2024 08:17am
In Punjab you can not have "security" without hour long traffic jams and miles of diversions. I suggest shutting down cellular and internet services to make the experience complete.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan Super League 2024 Season 09: Police complete security & traffic arrangements

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories