Pakistan Super League 2024 Season 09: Police complete security & traffic arrangements

LAHROE: Punjab Police has completed all security and traffic arrangements for matches of Pakistan Super League 2024 Season 09. In this regard IG Punjab said that better strategy has been adopted to ensure the conduct of PSL matches in a peaceful and safe environment and police teams are determined to provide full security to local and foreign players, officials, cricket fans in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

IG Punjab said that coordination with all institutions including Pakistan Cricket Board, district administrations and security agencies is complete, more than 20,000 officers and officials will perform security duties on matches in Punjab. IG Punjab, while giving instructions to the officers, said that foolproof security and traffic measures should be ensured during the matches, search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued around players’ residences, routes and stadiums.

IG Punjab further said that with the help of cameras of Safe Cities Authority, close monitoring of stadiums, hotels and the route of teams should be ensured, while lady police officers should be deployed for security and checking of women cricket fans. IG Punjab said that the concerned districts should issue traffic advisory before the matches in order to maintain the awareness of the citizens and traffic flow, and uninterrupted flow of traffic on roads, adequate parking during matches, and implement the traffic plan should be ensured.

IG Punjab emphasized that the staff posted at the entrances and exits of the stadiums should treat the citizens with good manners, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force Teams to conduct effective patrolling during matches. IG Punjab appealed to the fans to follow the instructions of the Punjab Police to enjoy the cricket matches in a safe environment. Spokesman Punjab Police said that Pakistan Super League 2024 season 09 will have a total of 23 matches in Punjab, 09 matches will be played in Lahore, 05 in Multan and 09 matches will be played in Rawalpindi. Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured in all three cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024