PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

LAHORE: Pacer Haris Rauf has been penalised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’s central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024.

The PCB management provided a chance for a personal hearing to Haris in compliance with the principles of natural justice on 30th January 2024 and his response was found unsatisfactory.

The PCB states that playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson. Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract.

Moreover, the PCB announced the schedule for the Regional Inter district senior trials being held across the country from 15th February to 8th March. A total of nine panels of selectors will conduct the trials across 16 regions.

The selectors will be accompanied by an analyst as well to constitute senior district teams after a thorough trial process. The selected senior district teams will then compete in the Regional Inter district Senior Cricket Tournament. The 16 regions are participating in the Senior Inter district trials.

