Gandapur moves LHC seeking detail of cases

LAHORE: Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday approached the Lahore High Court against his possible arrest and sought details of cases registered against him.

Gandapur, PTI leader, through his counsel contended that the government had been taking coercive actions against the PTI on political grounds, adding that undisclosed cases were registered against him in Punjab province also. He, therefore, asked the court to direct the police to present details of all cases and inquiries against him. He also asked the court to pass an injunctive order against his possible arrest in any undisclosed case.

