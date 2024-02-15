AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Governor advocates increased agri exports

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the overseas Pakistani business community can play an important role in stabilising the country’s economy by exporting agricultural products to Europe and other countries.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the overseas Pakistani business community delegation from the UK, Europe and Oman here on Wednesday. The delegation was led by Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood Hanjara and Tafazul Hussain. Sagheer Ahmad Bilal Abdul Rehman, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Mian Khalid Javed, Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed and Dr Naseer Ahmed and others were present on this occasion.

The Governor further said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset to the country, adding that they are contributing to the country’s economy by sending remittances to Pakistan. He urged them to play a robust role in increasing exports.

He further said that Pakistan offers a business environment conducive to foreign investors. He said that the government through the Special Investment Facilitation Council has facilitated foreign investors to invest in agriculture and other sectors.

He averred that the country’s development depends on the development of industry and foreign direct investment. He expressed the hope that the newly elected government would bring economic stability to the country.

