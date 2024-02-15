Another weak govt!

EDITORIAL: After days of ambiguity regarding what shape the government at the centre takes, and with rigging allegations in the general elections still dominating headlines, it appears that we have reached some sort of resolution to the intense political uncertainty that had been plaguing the country in recent times.

A joint press conference on February 13 featuring the leaders of all major political parties, barring the PTI, saw Shehbaz Sharif being announced as the joint prime ministerial candidate for the PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP and IPP, confirming that the incoming government will pretty much be a reincarnation of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition that had ruled the country following the PTI’s removal from power in April 2022.

Anyone watching the press conference would have been hard pressed to believe that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had just hours earlier made clear that while his party would support the PML-N’s candidate for the prime ministerial slot, it would refrain from becoming part of the government and the federal cabinet.

He had also directed some harsh words towards the conduct of the MQM-P, accusing it of being involved in violence against PPP candidates, and of being engaged in the politics of hatred. This attack had instigated an equally acrimonious response from the MQM-P.

Revealing the fickle nature of Pakistani politics, where purported foes can become close partners in a matter of hours, leaders of both parties were found exchanging placatory statements at the press conference, revolving around fence-mending and reconciliation.

Similarly, Shehbaz Sharif had spent much of the day insisting that Nawaz Sharif would be the PML-N’s prime ministerial candidate only for the younger brother to emerge as the consensus nominee for the position of the leader of the house.

The PTI’s belligerent response to the coming together of these parties to form a coalition government was hardly surprising, as it continues its struggle in the courts against what it perceives to be a theft of its mandate.

Given the highly splintered nature of the incoming parliament, and with the new ruling coalition consisting of parties with varying interests and agendas that may be at odds with each other, it is clear that the PML-N, the largest member of the governing alliance, will find it tough to navigate the various crises Pakistan is confronted with.

It would not only have to steer the country out of extremely choppy economic waters and deal with international lenders to stave off threats of default, it will also have to work very hard to win over an alienated populace, significant portions of which believe that their preferred party was unfairly kept from power through manipulation at the polls.

For all intents and purposes, therefore, it appears that a weak coalition government without widespread public support will be in charge of the country for the foreseeable future, which puts into doubt its ability and willingness to take the tough decisions required to implement the rigorous reforms needed for economic recovery.

It is quite obvious then that Pakistan is still not out of the woods, with another fragile government with doubts over its legitimacy and longevity, set to take the reins, and which will struggle to steer through the immense political and economic instability the country faces.

