AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-15

Chicago soybean, corn back at 3-year lows

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Wednesday to three-year lows while wheat fell sharply as a strengthening dollar fuelled export concerns for US crops that face stiff competition from ample global supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $11.79-1/2 a bushel by 1102 GMT. It earlier reached $11.75-3/4, the weakest since December 2020 and below a previous three-year low set last week.

CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $4.28-1/4 a bushel after earlier equalling a three-year low of $4.27-3/4 set on Monday. CBOT wheat was 2.1% lower at $5.84-3/4 a bushel after earlier sliding to its lowest in nearly a month at $5.77-1/2.

The US dollar shot to a three-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after data showed higher-than-expected US inflation in January. The dollar was little changed on Wednesday to hold near that peak.

“The dollar index has risen dramatically, causing US-origin grains and oilseeds to look expensive,” said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3.

Grain prices have been under pressure from improving weather in South American crop belts, which could allow the region to harvest bumper volumes in the coming months and maintain strong export competition for US supplies.

A lull in demand, partly reflecting Lunar New Year holidays in Asia, has contributed to the subdued mood in grain.

The wheat market also remained pressured by falling prices in top exporter Russia and large volumes shipped by Ukraine.

“The lack of significant new activity on the international market continues to weigh on wheat prices,” consultancy Agritel said in an note.

“This is exacerbating the competition between Black Sea and European wheat to sell their excess stocks before the end of the campaign.”

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday further increased its monthly forecast for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season, mainly due to the latest cut to expected export demand within the EU.

Corn soybean

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybean, corn back at 3-year lows

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories