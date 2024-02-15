AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
CS felicitates Maryam Nawaz for being nominated as CM

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz in Lahore and felicitated her for being nominated for the post of Punjab chief minister.

On this occasion, Zaman apprised Maryam of the province's security situation. He had also briefed Maryam about the development projects, law and order situation in Punjab.

It may be motioned here that Nawaz Sharif fields Shehbaz as PM candidate, Maryam as Punjab CM. The PML-N decided to field Shehbaz Sharif as the prime ministerial candidate. The final announcement of the PM's name will be made along with the allied parties.

Sources had divulged that PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will be the candidate for the Punjab chief minister's slot. Nawaz Sharif had given his approval for the names of both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab elections Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab PMLN Zahid Akhtar Zaman General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

