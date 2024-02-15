ATC orders forfeiting properties of six PTI leaders

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Wednesday ordered forfeiting the properties of six PTI leaders including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hamad Azhar and Murad Saeed in a case of putting Shadman Police Station at fire.

Earlier the investigating officer filed an application praying to the court order to forfeit the properties of the absconders in the case.

He said all the accused had been declared absconder and till now failed to surrender before the court.

The court passed the orders and directed the prosecutor to initiate the process and submit the report before the court.

