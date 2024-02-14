AIRLINK 58.45 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.56%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.33%)
DGKC 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.61%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.35%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.93%)
PAEL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.59%)
PPL 105.52 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (4.48%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.44%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
SEARL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.68%)
SNGP 63.69 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (5.27%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.1%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 71.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.79%)
UNITY 19.61 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.59%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,305 Increased By 73.2 (1.17%)
BR30 21,577 Increased By 220.9 (1.03%)
KSE100 61,903 Increased By 675.7 (1.1%)
KSE30 20,876 Increased By 190.8 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans drop to 3-year low as firmer dollar dents US competitiveness

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 12:33pm

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures fell to a three-year low on Wednesday due to plentiful supply and a strengthening US dollar that made US agricultural products less attractive to importers.

Corn futures also dipped to a three-year low, with the market well-supplied by a record US crop, while wheat dropped by more than 2% amid pressure from declining Russian export prices.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $11.76-3/4 a bushel by 0619 GMT after touching $11.76, the lowest since December 2020.

CBOT corn fell 0.6% to $4.28 a bushel, matching a three-year low reached several times in recent days.

Wheat slid 2.3% to $5.84 a bushel, its lowest level in a month and slipping back towards last September’s three-year low of $5.40.

The US dollar shot to a three-month high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after data revealed higher-than-expected US inflation in January.

“The dollar index has risen dramatically, causing US-origin grains and oilseeds to look expensive,” said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3.

Brazil 2023/2024 soybean crop forecast trimmed

Adding pressure are reduced demand for soybeans and ample supply of cheap Brazilian beans, he said. Rainfall in South America has also boosted the outlook for soy and corn production there.

Analysts expect the US soybean crush to have slowed in January as frigid weather disrupted operations at processing plants, reducing local demand.

Commodity funds - which hold large net short positions in US grain futures - were net buyers of Chicago corn but net sellers of soybeans and wheat on Tuesday, traders said.

A drop in crop prices and rising production costs are set to slash US net farm income this year.

France’s farm ministry reduced its estimates of winter grain sowing, with the soft wheat area seen at its second lowest in 30 years, after heavy rain disrupted field work.

Farmers in Ukraine, a major global corn grower and exporter, are expected to reduce the area sown with corn by 9% year-on-year in 2024, an agriculture ministry survey showed.

Ukraine is on track to export all grain from its 2023 harvest despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure, Britain’s foreign office said.

Corn Soybeans US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans drop to 3-year low as firmer dollar dents US competitiveness

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories