AIRLINK 58.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.69%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.6%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.09%)
PAEL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
PPL 105.41 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (4.37%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.6%)
PTC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.06%)
SEARL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.64%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.79%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.72%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
TRG 70.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
UNITY 19.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.69%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,300 Increased By 68 (1.09%)
BR30 21,571 Increased By 215.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 61,880 Increased By 653.1 (1.07%)
KSE30 20,868 Increased By 182.9 (0.88%)
Gold struggles below $2,000/Oz as Fed cut bets trimmed

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 10:08am

Gold languished near a two-month low on Wednesday, trading below the key $2,000 per-ounce level, after a stronger-than-expected US inflation report dampened expectations for more than three quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Gold, silver prices remain stable

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.09 per ounce (Oz), as of 0146 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 13 on Tuesday. Bullion fell about 1.4% on Tuesday in its biggest daily decline since Dec. 4.

  • US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,003.60/Oz.

  • US consumer prices increased more than expected in January amid rises in the costs of shelter and healthcare.

  • Fed policymakers will probably wait until June before cutting interest rates, traders bet after the US CPI data. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • The US dollar index hovered near a three-month peak, while 10-year Treasury yields were near a two-and-half-month high.

  • Global stock market indexes dropped on Tuesday, with all three major US stock indexes falling more than 1% each.

  • Money markets have factored in about three quarter-point rate cuts this year, down from four cuts before the inflation data. This is in line with the Fed’s rate forecasts, or what is called the “dot plot” released back in December.

  • The first Fed rate cut is now expected to come in June, with a 75% probability.

  • Trading volume is expected to be thin with markets in China closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

  • Investors will now focus on US retail sales data due on Thursday and producer price index (PPI) numbers due on Friday. At least 5 Fed officials are due to speak this week.

  • Spot platinum fell 0.1% to $870.81/Oz, palladium dropped 0.5% to $859.49, and silver slipped 0.2% to $22.03.

