AIRLINK 58.30 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.3%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
FCCL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.05%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.35%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.66%)
PAEL 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
PPL 105.68 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (4.63%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.44%)
PTC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.06%)
SEARL 48.19 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.66%)
SNGP 63.35 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.71%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.72%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TRG 70.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.3%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,298 Increased By 66.7 (1.07%)
BR30 21,561 Increased By 205 (0.96%)
KSE100 61,852 Increased By 625.5 (1.02%)
KSE30 20,855 Increased By 169.7 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research ABL (Allied Bank Limited) 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.6%

Allied Bank: Record profits

BR Research Published 14 Feb, 2024 08:47am

Allied Bank Limited (ABL) posted its yearly financial results for CY23, declaring a final cash dividend of Rs4/share – taking the full-year payout to Rs12/share. The after-tax profits almost doubled year-on-year, despite an effective tax rate in excess of 50 percent. Volumetric expansion in asset base, improved deposit mix, and higher interest rates – all contributed towards the 92 percent year-on-year increase in after-tax profits.

The markup income soared 66 percent year-on-year, largely on the back of high variance in the average policy rate. Advances growth has been slow across the industry, given the overall macroeconomic situation – as evidenced by a 10 percent dip in gross advances over December 2022, by the end of September 2023. The ADR had dipped to under 45 percent by September end of 2023 and is likely to have stayed thereabouts, as one awaits the full-year balance sheet details.

Most banks have resorted to improvement in deposit mix – in a bid to counter the cost of deposits in the face of the rising policy rate. ABL had reported an increase of 12 percent in deposit base to over Rs1.7 trillion as of September end, 2023. The current account growth outpaced all other categories – as the current account to total deposit inched up to 41 percent, and CASA went past 81 percent. The average cost of deposits is believed to have grown at a lesser pace than that of an increase in policy rate – owing to improved deposit mix.

Non-funded income soared by a healthy 18 percent year-on-year, led by strong growth in fee and commission income. Foreign exchange income and dividend income also grew appreciably from last year. On the other hand, administrative expenses were kept largely in check at just 19 percent. This speaks volumes of the investment in efficient systems made in yesteryears by ABL – that seem to now be reaping the fruit – as the growth in administrative expenses stayed well below the average inflation rate for the year. The cost-to-income ratio, as a result, has improved significantly by over 10 percentage points – paving the way for a mammoth 84 percent year-on-year growth in pretax profit.

Pakistan’s economy may well have come out of the rut and the worst may well be behind us – but nothing so far suggests a huge shift in fortune for the better – in 2024. The political stalemate and a very weak coalition government in the making – are already indicating hard times ahead. Not that ABL has relied heavily on private sector advances to seek profits, as other avenues remain conducive enough for record profits – year after year.

policy rate ABL Allied Bank Limited Macroeconomics

Comments

200 characters

Allied Bank: Record profits

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories