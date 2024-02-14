KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 14, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
580,471,566 324,115,796 18,639,018,659 8,501,537,875
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,328,498,336 (1,280,299,822) 48,198,514
Local Individuals 15,726,933,305 (15,036,459,595) 690,473,710
Local Corporates 5,766,612,878 (6,505,285,101) (738,672,224)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments