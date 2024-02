ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, granted bail to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case regarding financial fraud registered against him.

Civil judge Dr Sohail Tahim while announcing his reserved verdict granted bail to Chaudhry against the surety bond of Rs 0.1 million.

The complainant alleged that the former minister received Rs 5 million during his tenure in government and promised him that he would give him a job.

