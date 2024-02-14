AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-14

It’s about time all parties buried the hatchet

Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

Following his meeting with the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan yesterday, a beaming PTI chairman Barrister Khan explained his party’s post-election strategy loudly and clearly. According to him, his party’s mandate was “stolen” on Feb 8, claiming that PTI-backed candidates had returned successful on as many as 180 seats as people gave them a mandate, ‘which is unprecedented in the entire history of the country’.

Flanked by two senior lawyers who too belong to PTI, Ali Zafar and Hamid Ali Khan, Barrister Gohar also told media persons that the party founder, Imran Khan, had asked him to reach out to all political parties, except Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), in order to form a coalition government at the Centre.

Be that as it may, the country is now in the throes of growing uncertainty mainly because of the fact that people have thrown up a woefully polarized mandate through the Feb 8 general elections. If one goes by the media reports, the parties that finished first, second and third in the election fray—PML-N, PPP and MQM, respectively— have already done the required arithmetic to form a governments at the centre and in at least two provinces, Punjab and Sindh. Unfortunately, the situation is exceedingly tense, to say the least.

The polarization of the electorate into pro-PTI and pro-rest of the parties can clearly be seen across the country, particularly in Punjab, the country’s largest province in terms of population and the number of seats of National Assembly. Unfortunately, the question what is actually in store for the country has no easy answer at this point in time.

Deepening political uncertainty in the country has begun to batter an already beleaguered economy. The situation requires all the warring political parties to articulate their responses to the situation keeping in view the overall interest of the country for nothing could be more important, greater or sacrosanct than the national interest.

And what actually constitutes the national interest are a sovereign state’s goals and ambitions in the areas of economy, military, diplomacy, culture, etc. In my view, it is about time all the parties buried the hatchet in the larger national interest.

Saleem Raza

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP MQM PTI Imran Khan PMLN General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

It’s about time all parties buried the hatchet

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories