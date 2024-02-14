AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-14

IBA dean underscores need for improving quality of higher education

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: The 11th Deans and Directors Conference 2024 on “Navigating Disruption and Innovation in Business Education” concluded at a local hotel.

Hosted by the National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC-HEC), this prestigious event brought together VCs, deans, directors, thought leaders, educators, and industry experts from across the country to deliberate on the future of business education amidst rapid technological advancements and evolving industry landscapes.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director IBA, Dr S Akbar Zaidi stated that the IBA is delighted to be the exclusive partner for this esteemed conference and welcomed all local and international delegates. Emphasising that access to quality education is the right of every Pakistani citizen; Dr Zaidi stated that we need to improve the quality of higher education in Pakistan to make a significant stride towards adequately educating our population.

He further added that being a leading public-sector higher education institution, the IBA takes pride in being compared to the best private sector universities in Pakistan and is a model for all universities to emulate.

Numerous seasoned IBA faculty members, Deans and the Executive Director contributed to various panel sessions in different capacities. Dr Zaidi participated as a panelist in a session titled “Driving Excellence through Strategic Academic and Industry Partnerships.”

While, Dr Abdullah Sheikh, Dean, School of Business Studies (SBS) moderated a panel session on “Nurturing Responsible and Ethical Leadership in Business Schools.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IBA hec Education Dr S Akbar Zaidi NBEAC

Comments

200 characters

IBA dean underscores need for improving quality of higher education

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories