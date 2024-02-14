IBA dean underscores need for improving quality of higher education

KARACHI: The 11th Deans and Directors Conference 2024 on “Navigating Disruption and Innovation in Business Education” concluded at a local hotel.

Hosted by the National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC-HEC), this prestigious event brought together VCs, deans, directors, thought leaders, educators, and industry experts from across the country to deliberate on the future of business education amidst rapid technological advancements and evolving industry landscapes.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director IBA, Dr S Akbar Zaidi stated that the IBA is delighted to be the exclusive partner for this esteemed conference and welcomed all local and international delegates. Emphasising that access to quality education is the right of every Pakistani citizen; Dr Zaidi stated that we need to improve the quality of higher education in Pakistan to make a significant stride towards adequately educating our population.

He further added that being a leading public-sector higher education institution, the IBA takes pride in being compared to the best private sector universities in Pakistan and is a model for all universities to emulate.

Numerous seasoned IBA faculty members, Deans and the Executive Director contributed to various panel sessions in different capacities. Dr Zaidi participated as a panelist in a session titled “Driving Excellence through Strategic Academic and Industry Partnerships.”

While, Dr Abdullah Sheikh, Dean, School of Business Studies (SBS) moderated a panel session on “Nurturing Responsible and Ethical Leadership in Business Schools.”

