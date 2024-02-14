AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-14

US dollar hits three-month peak

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

NEW YORK: The dollar rose to three month peaks on Tuesday, after data showed US inflation rose more than expected in January, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates in March.

The greenback also topped 150 yen for the first time since November following the data.

Tuesday’s data showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, above the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a year-on-year basis, it gained 3.1% versus the 2.9% estimated growth.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.3% in December. The core CPI advanced 3.9% year-on-year in January, matching December’s increase.

The greenback surged to 150.58 yen, a three-month peak. It was last up 0.7% at 150.44 yen. That 150 level is likely to trigger further jawboning from Japanese officials in an attempt to support the currency, analysts said.

The yen, which has tumbled more than 5% against the dollar so far this year, is under persistent pressure as investors pare back their expectations of the scale and pace of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle.

The dollar index turned positive after the inflation data, touching a three-month high of 104.87. It was last up 0.6% at 104.80.

“The Fed has indicated that they’re going to take it slow, and I think today’s data as well as last week’s employment data, shows that they’re right in doing so,” said Russell Price, chief economist, Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

“Their message, I think, has been correct and the markets message of cuts coming sooner seems to be incorrect.” Federal funds futures on Tuesday had priced in no rate cut in March and a lower than 50% chance of easing in May, according LSEG’s rate probability app. The first rate cut by the Fed is now expected to occur at the June meeting, with a roughly 80% probability.

In other currencies, the euro dropped 0.6% to $1.0705 , after earlier falling to $1.0700, the lowest since mid-November.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin touched its highest since December 2021 at $50,383, but fell below $50,000 after the CPI data. It was last down 1.0% at $49,307.

US dollar cryptocurrencies dollar index

Comments

200 characters

US dollar hits three-month peak

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories