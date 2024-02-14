Indian police fire tear gas as protesting farmers march to capital

NEW DELHI: Indian security forces fired tear gas on Tuesday to stop thousands of farmers demanding minimum crop prices from marching on the capital New Delhi after talks with the government failed.

Local broadcasters showed thick clouds of tear gas fired to disperse protesters near Ambala, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital, with police also dropping canisters from the air by drones.

Police have set up a fearsome blockade of metal spikes, cement, and steel barricades on the highways from three surrounding states leading to New Delhi.

“Maximum numbers have been deployed,” Ranjay Atrishya, assistant commissioner of Delhi Police, told AFP.

Public gatherings of more than five people have been banned in the city.

Farmers in India have political heft due to their sheer numbers, and the threat of renewed protests comes ahead of national elections likely to begin in April. Two-thirds of India’s 1.4 billion people draw their livelihood from agriculture, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country’s GDP, according to government figures.

Farmers have called for a “Delhi Chalo”, or “March to Delhi”, echoing January 2021 when farmers breached barricades and marched into the city on Republic Day during their then year-long protest.

“The farmers are peaceful, but tear gas is being used against us through drones,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, a top farmers’ union official from Punjab, told reporters.

“The protest will continue till the government agrees to our demands.”

Indian broadcasters showed columns of hundreds of tractors moving towards the capital from the surrounding states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with some using their machines to drag barricades off the roads.

Where roads could not be cleared, farmers in tractors have sought to head across the countryside.

An AFP photographer saw police close roads at Ghazipur on the outskirts of Delhi, using multiple lines of blockades.