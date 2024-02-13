AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.25%

PPL successfully drills, tests development well in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 13 Feb, 2024 04:17pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a key supplier of natural gas in the county, has successfully drilled and tested hydrocarbon reserves in Adam-2 well, located in Adam D&PL Area, Hala Block, Sindh.

The E&P shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We wish to inform that as part of the field development activities in the Adam D&PL area, Hala JV has successfully drilled and tested Adam-2 well,” read the notice.

Hala JV is a joint venture between PPL and Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), with 65% and 35% working interest, respectively, and PPL as operator. With an area of about 395 square kilometres, the block straddles the Sanghar and Matiari districts in Sindh.

PPL said that Adam-2 well was a challenging development with associated risks and uncertainties.

“The well was drilled down to a depth of 3,421 meters and tested at approximately 6 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 450 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of approximately 740 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64-inch choke size,” read the notice.

PPL said that after tie-in, the gas will be processed at Hala Gas Processing Facility for onward supply to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

“The development well will add hydrocarbon reserves, enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between the supply and demand of oil and gas during the current energy crisis in the country and will save significant foreign exchange for the country,” read the notice.

Last week, the Board of Directors (BoD) of PPL approved, in-principle, funding of the Government of Balochistan’s (GoB) share of capital contribution in the BLZ Project.

“PPL shall arrange funding, from its cashflows, for GoB’s capital contribution through a financing arrangement. Debt servicing would be through GoB’s share of project cashflows,” read the notice back then.

Sindh Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL mpcl Pakistan’s energy sector Adam D&PL Hala Block

Comments

200 characters

PPL successfully drills, tests development well in Sindh

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

Bilawal says PPP will support PML-N’s candidate for PM but won’t join cabinet

PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in Centre, Punjab

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Israel spy chief travels to Cairo for Gaza talks

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

PCB unveils PSL 2024 trophy in Lahore

Read more stories