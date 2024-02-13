AIRLINK 56.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.08%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.02%)
FFBL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.6%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
HBL 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUBC 113.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.42%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
MLCF 37.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.2%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
PIAA 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PPL 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.27 (-6.73%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.77%)
PTC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SEARL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.02%)
SNGP 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.03%)
SSGC 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.26%)
UNITY 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,178 Decreased By -47.1 (-0.76%)
BR30 21,148 Decreased By -453.3 (-2.1%)
KSE100 60,786 Decreased By -279.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 20,522 Decreased By -115.1 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise as traders cautious before US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 10:03am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields inched higher in early trade on Tuesday, as traders cut positions after data showed local inflation met estimates and the focus shifted to U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

India’s benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.1023% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, its previous close of 7.0946%.

“There was already a position build-up before the local inflation data which is seeing some unwinding now, and if the 10-year U.S. yield crosses 4.20% after their inflation reading, we may be in for more selloff tomorrow,” trader with a primary dealership said.

India’s retail inflation rate dipped to 5.10% in January from 5.69% in December, and was in line with a 5.09% forecast by a Reuters poll of 44 economists. Economists also estimated core inflation would dip to 3.6% from 3.8% in December; the government does not officially provide core inflation data.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged, signalling that cuts may be some time away as it reiterated its commitment to meet the medium-term 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

India bond yields may inch higher tracking US peers, inflation data key

“The last mile of disinflation is always the most challenging and that has to be kept in mind,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

With real rates rising, Barclays expects the RBI to begin easing policy from the April-June quarter, although the Monetary Policy Committee remains vigilant on food prices.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield stayed elevated but did not exceed the critical 4.20% mark ahead of the inflation reading, which will offer the next clues on when the Fed is likely to begin cutting interest rates.

The odds of a rate cut by the Fed in May have eased to around 61%, down from 83% last month, with some now believing that the rate easing cycle in the world’s largest economy could start only from June.

Traders await state debt sale worth 175 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) on Tuesday, followed by last central government debt auction for this financial year on Friday.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields rise as traders cautious before US inflation data

PSX bleeds again after IMF disapproval, KSE-100 falls below 60k before recovery

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories