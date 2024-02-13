AIRLINK 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.81%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.86%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.08%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.02%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.52%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
HBL 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUBC 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.66%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
PIAA 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PPL 100.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.52 (-6.96%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.62%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
SEARL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.56%)
SNGP 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.04%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TRG 70.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3%)
UNITY 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,178 Decreased By -47.1 (-0.76%)
BR30 21,148 Decreased By -453.3 (-2.1%)
KSE100 60,786 Decreased By -279.4 (-0.46%)
KSE30 20,522 Decreased By -115.1 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Remittances amid higher emigration

BR Research Published 13 Feb, 2024 09:07am

Remittances to Pakistan for January 2024 were seen rising by 26 percent year-on-year and by less than a percent versus December 2023 – as per the latest data shared by the central bank on its website. The rise in remittances in January and the previous few months on a year-on-year analysis has primarily been due to the crackdown taking place on illegal and informal channels that took up drastically due to the volatility of the exchange rate and the widening gap between the interbank and open market rates.

The country-wise breakup shows that the remittances inflow largely saw year-on-year growth in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the EU with Saudi Arabia contributing to 24 percent of the total remittance in Jan-24 and year-on-year growth of 43 percent.

However, the overall situation continued to post a declining trend with 7MFY24 remittances falling by three percent year-on-year with flows from the USA UK, and EU countries showing positive year-on-year growth while all others posted negative growth (see table).

Despite the monthly increase in remittances over the past few months due to the crackdown on Hundi and Hawala, the decline in overall remittances has puzzled many. This is especially because there has been a significant rise in people leaving the country, which should technically mean a rise in the money sent back home despite the economic challenges abroad. This rise in emigration and not an equivalent increase in remittances is at times tied to the concept of the decline in conventional remittances and the rise of unconventional means like blockchain technology. How much of the remittances are actually diverted to the alternate technology will be explored later in this space.

Remittances home remittances worker remittances

Comments

200 characters

Remittances amid higher emigration

PSX bleeds again after IMF disapproval, KSE-100 falls below 60k before recovery

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories