KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 12, 2024).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.75 22.25
2-Week 21.76 22.26
1-Month 21.80 22.30
3-Month 21.20 21.45
6-Month 21.12 21.37
9-Month 20.74 21.24
1-Year 20.68 21.18
Data source: SBP
