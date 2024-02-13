Markets Print 2024-02-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 61,065.32
High: 62,634.38
Low: 60,647.68
Net Change: 1878.43
Volume (000): 200,894
Value (000): 9,793,516
Makt Cap (000) 2,006,547,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,899.74
NET CH (-) 250.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,237.68
NET CH (-) 211.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,439.79
NET CH (-) 252.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,565.25
NET CH (-) 413.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,858.74
NET CH (-) 373.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,453.41
NET CH (-) 117.38
------------------------------------
As on: 12-February-2024
====================================
