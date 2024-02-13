AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Feb 13, 2024
Markets Print 2024-02-13

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 12, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 12, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 61,065.32
High:                      62,634.38
Low:                       60,647.68
Net Change:                  1878.43
Volume (000):                200,894
Value (000):               9,793,516
Makt Cap (000)         2,006,547,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,899.74
NET CH                    (-) 250.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,237.68
NET CH                    (-) 211.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,439.79
NET CH                    (-) 252.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,565.25
NET CH                    (-) 413.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,858.74
NET CH                    (-) 373.43
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,453.41
NET CH                    (-) 117.38
------------------------------------
As on:              12-February-2024
====================================

