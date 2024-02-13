KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 12, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 61,065.32 High: 62,634.38 Low: 60,647.68 Net Change: 1878.43 Volume (000): 200,894 Value (000): 9,793,516 Makt Cap (000) 2,006,547,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,899.74 NET CH (-) 250.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,237.68 NET CH (-) 211.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,439.79 NET CH (-) 252.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,565.25 NET CH (-) 413.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,858.74 NET CH (-) 373.43 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,453.41 NET CH (-) 117.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-February-2024 ====================================

