AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,246 Decreased By -199.5 (-3.1%)
BR30 21,661 Decreased By -1085.4 (-4.77%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain after Israel says it ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 02:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday after Israel said it had “concluded” a series of strikes on southern Gaza.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had conducted a “series of strikes” on southern Gaza that have now “concluded,” days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire proposal from Hamas.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, led by a 4% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Co and a 2.6% increase in ACWA Power.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increasing 0.8%, while top lender Emirates NBD was up 0.9%.

Also helping sentiment, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have signed an agreement to avert double taxation between the two countries, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi, the main share index was flat.

Most Gulf markets in black on Fed rate cut bets

However, ADNOC Gas advanced 1.9%, after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly net profit.

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade after the Israeli announcement which slightly eased concerns about supply from the Middle East.

The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday Middle East economies were lagging growth projections due to oil production cuts and the Israel-Hamas conflict, even as the global economic outlook remained resilient.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.3%, with Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) jumping 8.4%, on course to extend gains from the previous session when it rose 10%.

On Saturday, QatarEnergy said it has selected Nakilat to be the owner and operator of up to 25 conventional-size LNG carriers.

Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets gain after Israel says it ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Oil slips after rally last week on Middle East, tight supply

Relative of freed hostage appeals for Gaza deal

Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan

Read more stories