Seven hurt as fire erupts at hospital

KARACHI: Seven persons sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in the emergency centre of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.

According to details, a cylinder explosion triggered the fire in the emergency ward of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad situated in a densely populated area of Karachi.

The injured persons were rushed to another hospital. A bomb disposal squad has also been called. The smoke filled the entire hospital, causing inconvenience for the patients and attendants.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from medical superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.

Kamran Tessori also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the fire incident.

Earlier on 6th December 2023, at least five people died in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil where fire erupted in furniture shops and quickly expanded to residential units of Arshi Shopping Mall. The fire was doused by the rescue workers after hours of struggle. Rescue 1122 has confirmed the safe evacuation of 300 individuals from the affected building. Fortunately, no damage has been reported to nearby structures.