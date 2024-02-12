AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-12

Seven hurt as fire erupts at hospital

NNI Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: Seven persons sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in the emergency centre of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.

According to details, a cylinder explosion triggered the fire in the emergency ward of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad situated in a densely populated area of Karachi.

The injured persons were rushed to another hospital. A bomb disposal squad has also been called. The smoke filled the entire hospital, causing inconvenience for the patients and attendants.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from medical superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad.

Kamran Tessori also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the fire incident.

Earlier on 6th December 2023, at least five people died in Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil where fire erupted in furniture shops and quickly expanded to residential units of Arshi Shopping Mall. The fire was doused by the rescue workers after hours of struggle. Rescue 1122 has confirmed the safe evacuation of 300 individuals from the affected building. Fortunately, no damage has been reported to nearby structures.

hospital Fire erupts

Comments

200 characters

Seven hurt as fire erupts at hospital

‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

What’s next in election deadlock?

‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

Yemen to receive 2nd $250m tranche of Saudi grant soon

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

UN agency says aid shipment blocked in Israeli port

Global transport of goods: Red Sea crisis causing severe disruptions

Transfer of power: Solangi says there was a procedure

Read more stories