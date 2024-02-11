AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-11

Simi Kamal appointed as Chair of Board of IWMI

Press Release Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

KARACHI: Simi Kamal, one of Pakistan’s leading geographers, has recently been appointed as Chair of the Board of International Water Management Institute (IWMI). With 40 years of experience in water, environment, food security, and related sectors, Ms Kamal is also well-known globally and nationally in social development and women empowerment circles.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka, IWMI is a globally renowned research-for-development organisation with offices in 15 countries. With its vision of achieving a water-secure world, IWMI has contributed to social and economic development through impactful research results.

IWMI is also a research centre of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), a global research partnership for a food-secure future. The announcement from IWMI said that Kamal has been instrumental in guiding IWMI’s strategic direction and organisational growth as a member of IWMI’s board since 2018, and moving forward will provide leadership in integration of IWMI with One CGIAR. Kamal is the first woman to be appointed as the Chair of the Board since IWMI’s establishment in 1984. This is a huge honour for Pakistan and the women of Pakistan.

Kamal has also been recently appointed to the boards of two more well-known international organizations: the Board of Trustees of WaterAid UK, and the Board of Directors of the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI), also headquartered in the UK.Speaking about these three highly prestigious and important appointments Ms Kamal said, “As the world grapples with unprecedented impacts of climate change on water, environment and food security, we have to change the way we live’’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IWMI Simi Kamal

Comments

200 characters

Simi Kamal appointed as Chair of Board of IWMI

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

NA-127: Bilawal gets 15,005 out of 217,114 votes

Read more stories